TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 1, 2020

_____

081 FPUS54 KSHV 020809

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

309 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

TXZ096-030315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

309 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ108-030315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

309 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ109-030315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

309 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ111-030315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

309 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph becoming light

and variable. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ110-030315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

309 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph becoming light

and variable. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ112-030315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

309 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ126-030315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

309 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ125-030315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

309 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph becoming south

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ124-030315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

309 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph becoming south

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ136-030315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

309 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ137-030315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

309 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ138-030315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

309 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ151-030315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

309 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ150-030315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

309 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ149-030315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

309 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Heat index readings

102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ165-030315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

309 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings

103 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ152-030315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

309 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 mph. Heat index

readings 102 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ153-030315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

309 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ166-030315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

309 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ167-030315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

309 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 106 to 109.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

LAZ001-002-030315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

309 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 103 to

106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

12

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather