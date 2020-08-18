TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 17, 2020
_____
253 FPUS54 KSHV 180735
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
235 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020
TXZ096-190315-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
235 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ108-190315-
Franklin-
Including the city of Mount Vernon
235 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ109-190315-
Titus-
Including the city of Mount Pleasant
235 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ111-190315-
Morris-
Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha
235 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ110-190315-
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
235 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ112-190315-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
235 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ126-190315-
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
235 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ125-190315-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
235 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ124-190315-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
235 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ136-190315-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
235 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ137-190315-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
235 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ138-190315-
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
235 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ151-190315-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
235 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ150-190315-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
235 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ149-190315-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
235 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ165-190315-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
235 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ152-190315-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
235 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ153-190315-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
235 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ166-190315-
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
235 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ167-190315-
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
235 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
LAZ001-002-190315-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
235 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather