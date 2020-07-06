TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 5, 2020
_____
385 FPUS54 KSHV 060820
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
320 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020
TXZ096-070000-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
320 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ108>111-070000-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
320 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ112-070000-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
320 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ124-070000-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
320 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ125-070000-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
320 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph becoming
southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ136-070000-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
320 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ137-070000-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
320 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph becoming south
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ126-138-070000-
Marion-Harrison-
Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall
320 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ151-070000-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
320 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ150-070000-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
320 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ149-070000-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
320 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ153-070000-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
320 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ152-070000-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
320 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ165-070000-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
320 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ166-167-070000-
San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland
320 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
15
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather