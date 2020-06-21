TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 20, 2020
396 FPUS54 KSHV 210803
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
303 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020
TXZ096-220315-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
303 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ108-220315-
Franklin-
Including the city of Mount Vernon
303 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ109-220315-
Titus-
Including the city of Mount Pleasant
303 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ111-220315-
Morris-
Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha
303 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 80s. West winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ110-220315-
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
303 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ112-220315-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
303 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 80s. West winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ126-220315-
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
303 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s. West winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ125-220315-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
303 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s. West winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ124-220315-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
303 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ136-220315-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
303 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ137-220315-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
303 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ138-220315-
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
303 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index
readings 102 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ151-220315-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
303 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ150-220315-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
303 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ149-220315-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
303 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ165-220315-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
303 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ152-220315-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
303 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ153-220315-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
303 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ166-220315-
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
303 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 103 to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ167-220315-
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
303 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
