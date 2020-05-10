TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 9, 2020
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
241 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
241 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs
around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
241 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
Cass-Marion-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
Queen City, and Jefferson
241 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph
becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
Wood-Upshur-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,
Gilmer, and Big Sandy
241 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
Smith-Gregg-
Including the cities of Tyler and Longview
241 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
Harrison-Panola-
Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage
241 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
Cherokee-Rusk-
Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson
241 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
Nacogdoches-Angelina-
Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin
241 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,
and Pineland
241 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
Sabine-Natchitoches-
Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,
and Natchitoches
241 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
De Soto-Red River-
Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,
Coushatta, and Martin
241 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
241 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
Webster-Claiborne-
Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,
and Haynesville
241 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
