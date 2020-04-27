TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 26, 2020

_____

668 FPUS54 KSHV 270753

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

253 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

TXZ097-280330-

Bowie-

Including the city of Texarkana

253 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

through the night. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ096-280330-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

253 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Chance

of showers through the day. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then Chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ108-280330-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

253 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the early

morning. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers through the day. Chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

through the night. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ109-280330-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

253 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the early

morning. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers through mid morning, then a

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

through the night. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ111-280330-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

253 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Chance

of showers through the day. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

through the night. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ110-280330-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

253 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the early

morning. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Chance

of showers through the day. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

through the night. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ112-280330-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

253 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the early evening, then mostly clear during the

mid and late evening. Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Chance

of showers through the day. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

through the night. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ126-280330-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

253 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Chance

of showers through the day. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening. Chance of

thunderstorms through the night. Showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ125-280330-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

253 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Chance

of showers through the day. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ124-280330-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

253 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Chance

of showers through the day. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

through the night. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ136-280330-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

253 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Chance

of showers through the day. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty becoming

west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80

percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ137-280330-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

253 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Chance

of showers through the day. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms during the early

morning. Showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ138-280330-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

253 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Chance

of showers through the day. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening. Chance of

thunderstorms through the early morning. Showers after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ151-280330-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

253 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the late morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening. Chance of

thunderstorms through the night. Showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds around 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ150-280330-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

253 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the late morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ149-280330-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

253 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through the early morning, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.

Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon, then a

chance of thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. North winds 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ165-280330-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

253 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the late morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15

mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ152-280330-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

253 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the late morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ153-280330-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

253 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the late morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ166-280330-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

253 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

from late morning through mid afternoon. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe early in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ167-280330-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

253 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

from late morning through mid afternoon. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe in the late afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

44

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather