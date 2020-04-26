TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 25, 2020

073 FPUS54 KSHV 260812

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020

TXZ097-270315-

Bowie-

Including the city of Texarkana

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ096-270315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ108-270315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with higher gusts.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ109-270315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ111-270315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ110-270315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with higher gusts.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ112-270315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ126-270315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ125-270315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with higher gusts.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ124-270315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with higher gusts.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ136-270315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with higher gusts.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ137-270315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with higher gusts.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ138-270315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with higher gusts.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ151-270315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ150-270315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with higher gusts.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ149-270315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

TXZ165-270315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ152-270315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ153-270315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ166-270315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

TXZ167-270315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

