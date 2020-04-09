TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 8, 2020
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
428 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
428 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the early evening, then showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms from mid evening through the
overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
428 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the early evening, then showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms from mid evening through the
overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Miller-Bowie-Cass-
Including the cities of Texarkana, Atlanta, Linden,
Hughes Springs, and Queen City
428 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lafayette-Columbia-
Including the cities of Stamps, Lewisville, Bradley, and Magnolia
428 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the late afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
428 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms through
mid afternoon, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the
late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
428 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Marion-Harrison-
Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall
428 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers and a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
through mid morning. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
428 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers and a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
through mid morning. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
428 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
through mid morning. Showers likely in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
428 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms
in the early evening, then showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms from mid evening through the overnight. Lows around
60. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
through mid morning. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
428 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers and a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs
around 70. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
428 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in
the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers and a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs
around 70. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
through mid morning. Showers likely in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
428 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 mph becoming
northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in
the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms through
mid morning. Chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland
428 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in
the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers and a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
