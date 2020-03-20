TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 19, 2020
751 FPUS54 KSHV 200817
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
317 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020
TXZ096-200930-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
317 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows
in the upper 40s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ108-200930-
Franklin-
Including the city of Mount Vernon
317 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows
in the lower 50s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ109-200930-
Titus-
Including the city of Mount Pleasant
317 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows
in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning. Cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ111-200930-
Morris-
Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha
317 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows
in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ110-200930-
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
317 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows
in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance
of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East
winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ112-200930-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
317 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows
around 50. East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance
of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East
winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ126-200930-
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
317 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...A 40 percent chance of showers in the evening. Mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows
around 50. East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance
of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East
winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ125-200930-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
317 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in
the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance
of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East
winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ124-200930-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
317 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in
the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance
of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East
winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ136-200930-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
317 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening. Mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East
winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance
of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ137-200930-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
317 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...A 40 percent chance of showers in the evening. Mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East
winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance
of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East
winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ138-200930-
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
317 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows
in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East
winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ151-200930-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
317 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East
winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds
5 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ150-200930-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
317 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance
of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East
winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East
winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ149-200930-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
317 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
showers 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East
winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ165-200930-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
317 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
showers 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ152-200930-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
317 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East
winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ153-200930-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
317 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy.
Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East
winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ166-200930-
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
317 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
showers 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East
winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ167-200930-
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
317 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in
the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming
west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
LAZ001-002-200930-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
317 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance
of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows
in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
