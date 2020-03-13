TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 12, 2020

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

303 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

TXZ096-140330-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

303 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds near 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms through the early morning, then showers likely

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 60. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

TXZ108>111-140330-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

303 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

TXZ112-126-140330-

Cass-Marion-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

Queen City, and Jefferson

303 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening. Slight chance

of thunderstorms through the early morning. Showers likely after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

TXZ124-125-140330-

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

303 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening. Slight chance

of thunderstorms through the early morning. Showers likely after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

TXZ136-137-140330-

Smith-Gregg-

Including the cities of Tyler and Longview

303 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Temperatures nearly steady in the upper 60s. East

to southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50

percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms through the early morning, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

TXZ138-151-140330-

Harrison-Panola-

Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage

303 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs near 70. East to southeast winds 10 to 15

mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms through the early morning, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

TXZ149-150-140330-

Cherokee-Rusk-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson

303 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the early evening, then a chance of showers from

mid evening through the overnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

TXZ152-165-140330-

Nacogdoches-Angelina-

Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin

303 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

TXZ153-166-167-140330-

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

303 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

LAZ017-018-140330-

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

303 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 mph

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

LAZ010-011-140330-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

303 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. East to southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

LAZ001-002-140330-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

303 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds becoming northeast

near 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening. Slight chance

of thunderstorms through the early morning. Showers likely after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 mph

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

LAZ003-004-140330-

Webster-Claiborne-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,

and Haynesville

303 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening. Slight chance

of thunderstorms through the early morning. Showers likely after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 mph

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

