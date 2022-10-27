TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 26, 2022 _____ 117 FPUS54 KSJT 270849 ZFPSJT Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service San Angelo TX 349 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022 TXZ127-272100- Taylor- Including the city of Abilene 349 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ072-272100- Tom Green- Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall 349 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ140-272100- Brown- Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek 349 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ054-272100- Nolan- Including the city of Sweetwater 349 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ169-272100- Kimble- Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt, Segovia, and Telegraph 349 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy and less humid with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ154-272100- McCulloch- Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca 349 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ098-272100- Haskell- Including the cities of Irby and Haskell 349 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ099-272100- Throckmorton- Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson 349 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ049-272100- Fisher- Including the cities of Rotan and Roby 349 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ113-272100- Jones- Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby, Tuxedo, and Hamlin 349 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ114-272100- Shackelford- Including the city of Albany 349 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ128-272100- Callahan- Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird, and Cross Plains 349 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ064-272100- Sterling- Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City 349 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ065-272100- Coke- Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte, and Tennyson 349 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ066-272100- Runnels- Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena, Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey 349 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ139-272100- Coleman- Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss, and Trickham 349 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ071-272100- Irion- Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood 349 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ073-272100- Concho- Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake 349 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ155-272100- San Saba- Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville, and San Saba 349 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ076-272100- Crockett- Including the city of Ozona 349 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ077-272100- Schleicher- Including the city of Eldorado 349 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ168-272100- Menard- Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard 349 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ170-272100- Mason- Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville, Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter 349 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ078-272100- Sutton- Including the city of Sonora 349 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$