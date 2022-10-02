TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 1, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

258 AM CDT Sun Oct 2 2022

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

258 AM CDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

258 AM CDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

258 AM CDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

258 AM CDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

258 AM CDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

258 AM CDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around

60. Highs in the mid 80s.

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

258 AM CDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

258 AM CDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

Fisher-

Including the cities of Rotan and Roby

258 AM CDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

258 AM CDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

258 AM CDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

258 AM CDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

258 AM CDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

258 AM CDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

258 AM CDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

258 AM CDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

258 AM CDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

258 AM CDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

258 AM CDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

60. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

258 AM CDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

60. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

258 AM CDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

258 AM CDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

258 AM CDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around

60. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

258 AM CDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

