TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 23, 2022

_____

559 FPUS54 KSJT 240854

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

354 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

TXZ127-242100-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

354 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ072-242100-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

354 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ140-242100-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

354 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ054-242100-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

354 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ169-242100-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

354 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ154-242100-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

354 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ098-242100-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

354 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ099-242100-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

354 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ049-242100-

Fisher-

Including the cities of Rotan and Roby

354 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ113-242100-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

354 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ114-242100-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

354 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ128-242100-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

354 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

around 70. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ064-242100-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

354 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ065-242100-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

354 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ066-242100-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

354 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ139-242100-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

354 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs around

90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

around 70. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ071-242100-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

354 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

around 70. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ073-242100-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

354 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ155-242100-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

354 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ076-242100-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

354 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ077-242100-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

354 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ168-242100-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

354 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ170-242100-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

354 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ078-242100-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

354 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather