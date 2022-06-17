TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 16, 2022 _____ 842 FPUS54 KSJT 170829 ZFPSJT Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service San Angelo TX 329 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022 TXZ127-172030- Taylor- Including the city of Abilene 329 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ072-172030- Tom Green- Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall 329 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ140-172030- Brown- Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek 329 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ054-172030- Nolan- Including the city of Sweetwater 329 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ169-172030- Kimble- Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt, Segovia, and Telegraph 329 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ154-172030- McCulloch- Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca 329 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ098-172030- Haskell- Including the cities of Irby and Haskell 329 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ099-172030- Throckmorton- Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson 329 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ049-172030- Fisher- Including the cities of Rotan and Roby 329 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs 100 to 105. Lows in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ113-172030- Jones- Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby, Tuxedo, and Hamlin 329 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs 100 to 105. Lows in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ114-172030- Shackelford- Including the city of Albany 329 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ128-172030- Callahan- Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird, and Cross Plains 329 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ064-172030- Sterling- Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City 329 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ065-172030- Coke- Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte, and Tennyson 329 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ066-172030- Runnels- Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena, Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey 329 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ139-172030- Coleman- Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss, and Trickham 329 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ071-172030- Irion- Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood 329 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ073-172030- Concho- Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake 329 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ155-172030- San Saba- Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville, and San Saba 329 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ076-172030- Crockett- Including the city of Ozona 329 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ077-172030- Schleicher- Including the city of Eldorado 329 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ168-172030- Menard- Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard 329 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ170-172030- Mason- Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville, Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter 329 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ078-172030- Sutton- Including the city of Sonora 329 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 100. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather