TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 11, 2022 _____ 796 FPUS54 KSJT 120800 ZFPSJT Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service San Angelo TX 300 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022 TXZ127-122000- Taylor- Including the city of Abilene 300 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ072-122000- Tom Green- Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall 300 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ140-122000- Brown- Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek 300 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ054-122000- Nolan- Including the city of Sweetwater 300 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ169-122000- Kimble- Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt, Segovia, and Telegraph 300 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ154-122000- McCulloch- Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca 300 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to around 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ098-122000- Haskell- Including the cities of Irby and Haskell 300 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. $$ TXZ099-122000- Throckmorton- Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson 300 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. $$ TXZ049-122000- Fisher- Including the city of Gannon 300 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 105. $$ TXZ113-122000- Jones- Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby, Tuxedo, and Hamlin 300 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. $$ TXZ114-122000- Shackelford- Including the city of Albany 300 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ128-122000- Callahan- Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird, and Cross Plains 300 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ064-122000- Sterling- Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City 300 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ065-122000- Coke- Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte, and Tennyson 300 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows around 70. Highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ066-122000- Runnels- Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena, Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey 300 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ139-122000- Coleman- Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss, and Trickham 300 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ071-122000- Irion- Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood 300 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ073-122000- Concho- Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake 300 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ155-122000- San Saba- Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville, and San Saba 300 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ076-122000- Crockett- Including the city of Ozona 300 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ077-122000- Schleicher- Including the city of Eldorado 300 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ168-122000- Menard- Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard 300 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ170-122000- Mason- Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville, Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter 300 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ078-122000- Sutton- Including the city of Sonora 300 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather