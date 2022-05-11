TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 10, 2022 _____ 684 FPUS54 KSJT 110812 ZFPSJT Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service San Angelo TX 312 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022 TXZ127-112015- Taylor- Including the city of Abilene 312 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy, hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ072-112015- Tom Green- Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall 312 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy, hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ140-112015- Brown- Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek 312 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy, hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ054-112015- Nolan- Including the city of Sweetwater 312 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy, hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ169-112015- Kimble- Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt, Segovia, and Telegraph 312 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ154-112015- McCulloch- Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca 312 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy, hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ098-112015- Haskell- Including the cities of Irby and Haskell 312 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy, hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ099-112015- Throckmorton- Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson 312 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy, hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ049-112015- Fisher- Including the city of Gannon 312 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy, hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ113-112015- Jones- Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby, Tuxedo, and Hamlin 312 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy, hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy, hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ114-112015- Shackelford- Including the city of Albany 312 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy, hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ128-112015- Callahan- Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird, and Cross Plains 312 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ064-112015- Sterling- Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City 312 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy, hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy, hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ065-112015- Coke- Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte, and Tennyson 312 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy, hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ066-112015- Runnels- Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena, Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey 312 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy, hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ139-112015- Coleman- Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss, and Trickham 312 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy, hot. Lows around 70. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ071-112015- Irion- Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood 312 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ073-112015- Concho- Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake 312 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy, hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ155-112015- San Saba- Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville, and San Saba 312 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy, hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ076-112015- Crockett- Including the city of Ozona 312 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ077-112015- Schleicher- Including the city of Eldorado 312 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ168-112015- Menard- Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard 312 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ170-112015- Mason- Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville, Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter 312 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ078-112015- Sutton- Including the city of Sonora 312 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. 