TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 5, 2022 _____ 872 FPUS54 KSJT 060851 ZFPSJT Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service San Angelo TX 351 AM CDT Fri May 6 2022 TXZ127-062115- Taylor- Including the city of Abilene 351 AM CDT Fri May 6 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear, hot. Lows around 70. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ072-062115- Tom Green- Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall 351 AM CDT Fri May 6 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ140-062115- Brown- Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek 351 AM CDT Fri May 6 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows around 70. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ054-062115- Nolan- Including the city of Sweetwater 351 AM CDT Fri May 6 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear, hot. Lows around 70. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ169-062115- Kimble- Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt, Segovia, and Telegraph 351 AM CDT Fri May 6 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ154-062115- McCulloch- Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca 351 AM CDT Fri May 6 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ098-062115- Haskell- Including the cities of Irby and Haskell 351 AM CDT Fri May 6 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 104. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs 100 to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ099-062115- Throckmorton- Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson 351 AM CDT Fri May 6 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs 100 to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ049-062115- Fisher- Including the city of Gannon 351 AM CDT Fri May 6 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs 100 to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy, hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ113-062115- Jones- Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby, Tuxedo, and Hamlin 351 AM CDT Fri May 6 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs 100 to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ114-062115- Shackelford- Including the city of Albany 351 AM CDT Fri May 6 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 104. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs 100 to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ128-062115- Callahan- Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird, and Cross Plains 351 AM CDT Fri May 6 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ064-062115- Sterling- Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City 351 AM CDT Fri May 6 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ065-062115- Coke- Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte, and Tennyson 351 AM CDT Fri May 6 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear, hot. Lows around 70. Highs 100 to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ066-062115- Runnels- Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena, Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey 351 AM CDT Fri May 6 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear, hot. Lows around 70. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ139-062115- Coleman- Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss, and Trickham 351 AM CDT Fri May 6 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows around 70. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ071-062115- Irion- Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood 351 AM CDT Fri May 6 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ073-062115- Concho- Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake 351 AM CDT Fri May 6 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ155-062115- San Saba- Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville, and San Saba 351 AM CDT Fri May 6 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ076-062115- Crockett- Including the city of Ozona 351 AM CDT Fri May 6 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ077-062115- Schleicher- Including the city of Eldorado 351 AM CDT Fri May 6 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ168-062115- Menard- Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard 351 AM CDT Fri May 6 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ170-062115- Mason- Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville, Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter 351 AM CDT Fri May 6 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ078-062115- Sutton- Including the city of Sonora 351 AM CDT Fri May 6 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 60s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather