TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 24, 2022

_____

680 FPUS54 KSJT 250829

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

329 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

TXZ127-252115-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

329 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ072-252115-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

329 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ140-252115-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

329 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly this

morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ054-252115-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

329 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ169-252115-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

329 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ154-252115-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

329 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Much cooler with highs

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ098-252115-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

329 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Warmer

with highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ099-252115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

329 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ049-252115-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

329 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy,

warmer with highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ113-252115-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

329 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

and not as cool with highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ114-252115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

329 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ128-252115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

329 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows

around 60. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ064-252115-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

329 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ065-252115-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

329 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ066-252115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

329 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ139-252115-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

329 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ071-252115-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

329 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ073-252115-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

329 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly this morning.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ155-252115-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

329 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Much cooler with highs

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ076-252115-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

329 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly this morning.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ077-252115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

329 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy and much cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ168-252115-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

329 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Much cooler with highs

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ170-252115-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

329 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ078-252115-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

329 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Much cooler with highs

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

_____

