Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

319 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022

TXZ127-252215-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

319 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and

snow in the morning, then a chance of showers and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ072-252215-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

319 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Colder, cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ140-252215-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

319 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ054-252215-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

319 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much colder. Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

early in the morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ169-252215-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

319 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ154-252215-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

319 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows around 30. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ098-252215-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

319 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Much colder. Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ099-252215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

319 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ049-252215-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

319 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of snow and slight

chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ113-252215-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

319 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Much colder. Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ114-252215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

319 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ128-252215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

319 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ064-252215-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

319 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much colder. Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ065-252215-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

319 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 30. East

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much colder. Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

in the morning, then a chance of showers and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ066-252215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

319 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ139-252215-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

319 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ071-252215-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

319 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 40. East winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ073-252215-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

319 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in

the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs around 60. South

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ155-252215-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

319 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s.

East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ076-252215-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

319 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 47.

East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ077-252215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

319 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ168-252215-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

319 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in

the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ170-252215-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

319 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

around 60. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s.

East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ078-252215-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

319 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

