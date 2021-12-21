TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 20, 2021

_____

220 FPUS54 KSJT 210903

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

303 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

TXZ127-212230-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

303 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ072-212230-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

303 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ140-212230-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

303 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ054-212230-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

303 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up

to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ169-212230-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

303 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ154-212230-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

303 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ098-212230-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

303 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ099-212230-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

303 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ049-212230-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

303 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ113-212230-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

303 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ114-212230-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

303 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ128-212230-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

303 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ064-212230-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

303 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ065-212230-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

303 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ066-212230-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

303 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ139-212230-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

303 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up

to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ071-212230-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

303 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ073-212230-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

303 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ155-212230-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

303 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ076-212230-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

303 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ077-212230-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

303 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ168-212230-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

303 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ170-212230-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

303 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up

to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ078-212230-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

303 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather