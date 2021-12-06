TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 5, 2021 _____ 450 FPUS54 KSJT 060943 ZFPSJT Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service San Angelo TX 343 AM CST Mon Dec 6 2021 TXZ127-062215- Taylor- Including the city of Abilene 343 AM CST Mon Dec 6 2021 .TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ072-062215- Tom Green- Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall 343 AM CST Mon Dec 6 2021 .TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ140-062215- Brown- Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek 343 AM CST Mon Dec 6 2021 .TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ054-062215- Nolan- Including the city of Sweetwater 343 AM CST Mon Dec 6 2021 .TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ169-062215- Kimble- Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt, Segovia, and Telegraph 343 AM CST Mon Dec 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ154-062215- McCulloch- Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca 343 AM CST Mon Dec 6 2021 .TODAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ098-062215- Haskell- Including the cities of Irby and Haskell 343 AM CST Mon Dec 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west up to 5 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ099-062215- Throckmorton- Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson 343 AM CST Mon Dec 6 2021 .TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west up to 5 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ049-062215- Fisher- Including the city of Gannon 343 AM CST Mon Dec 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .TUESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ113-062215- Jones- Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby, Tuxedo, and Hamlin 343 AM CST Mon Dec 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ114-062215- Shackelford- Including the city of Albany 343 AM CST Mon Dec 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ128-062215- Callahan- Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird, and Cross Plains 343 AM CST Mon Dec 6 2021 .TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ064-062215- Sterling- Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City 343 AM CST Mon Dec 6 2021 .TODAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust early in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ065-062215- Coke- Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte, and Tennyson 343 AM CST Mon Dec 6 2021 .TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ066-062215- Runnels- Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena, Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey 343 AM CST Mon Dec 6 2021 .TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ139-062215- Coleman- Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss, and Trickham 343 AM CST Mon Dec 6 2021 .TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. East winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ071-062215- Irion- Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood 343 AM CST Mon Dec 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust early in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ073-062215- Concho- Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake 343 AM CST Mon Dec 6 2021 .TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ155-062215- San Saba- Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville, and San Saba 343 AM CST Mon Dec 6 2021 .TODAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ076-062215- Crockett- Including the city of Ozona 343 AM CST Mon Dec 6 2021 .TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust early in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ077-062215- Schleicher- Including the city of Eldorado 343 AM CST Mon Dec 6 2021 .TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ168-062215- Menard- Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard 343 AM CST Mon Dec 6 2021 .TODAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ170-062215- Mason- Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville, Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter 343 AM CST Mon Dec 6 2021 .TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ078-062215- Sutton- Including the city of Sonora 343 AM CST Mon Dec 6 2021 .TODAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather