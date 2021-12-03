TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 2, 2021

_____

085 FPUS54 KSJT 030918

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

318 AM CST Fri Dec 3 2021

TXZ127-032215-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

318 AM CST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ072-032215-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

318 AM CST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ140-032215-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

318 AM CST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ054-032215-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

318 AM CST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ169-032215-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

318 AM CST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ154-032215-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

318 AM CST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ098-032215-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

318 AM CST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ099-032215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

318 AM CST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ049-032215-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

318 AM CST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs around 80. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ113-032215-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

318 AM CST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ114-032215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

318 AM CST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ128-032215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

318 AM CST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ064-032215-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

318 AM CST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ065-032215-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

318 AM CST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ066-032215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

318 AM CST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ139-032215-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

318 AM CST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ071-032215-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

318 AM CST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ073-032215-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

318 AM CST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ155-032215-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

318 AM CST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ076-032215-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

318 AM CST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ077-032215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

318 AM CST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ168-032215-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

318 AM CST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ170-032215-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

318 AM CST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ078-032215-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

318 AM CST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

