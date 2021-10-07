TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 6, 2021

365 FPUS54 KSJT 070831

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

331 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

TXZ127-070945-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

331 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Not as warm. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ072-070945-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

331 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ140-070945-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

331 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ054-070945-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

331 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ169-070945-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

331 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ154-070945-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

331 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ098-070945-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

331 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

$$

TXZ099-070945-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

331 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

$$

TXZ049-070945-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

331 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ113-070945-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

331 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

$$

TXZ114-070945-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

331 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

$$

TXZ128-070945-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

331 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ064-070945-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

331 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ065-070945-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

331 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ066-070945-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

331 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

$$

TXZ139-070945-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

331 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ071-070945-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

331 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ073-070945-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

331 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ155-070945-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

331 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ076-070945-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

331 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ077-070945-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

331 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ168-070945-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

331 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ170-070945-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

331 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ078-070945-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

331 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

