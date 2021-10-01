TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 30, 2021 _____ 120 FPUS54 KSJT 010817 ZFPSJT Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service San Angelo TX 317 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021 TXZ127-012115- Taylor- Including the city of Abilene 317 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms through early afternoon, then thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ072-012115- Tom Green- Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall 317 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ140-012115- Brown- Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek 317 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ054-012115- Nolan- Including the city of Sweetwater 317 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ169-012115- Kimble- Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt, Segovia, and Telegraph 317 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ154-012115- McCulloch- Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca 317 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ098-012115- Haskell- Including the cities of Irby and Haskell 317 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms through early afternoon, then thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ099-012115- Throckmorton- Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson 317 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ049-012115- Fisher- Including the city of Gannon 317 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ113-012115- Jones- Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby, Tuxedo, and Hamlin 317 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms through early afternoon, then thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ114-012115- Shackelford- Including the city of Albany 317 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ128-012115- Callahan- Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird, and Cross Plains 317 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ064-012115- Sterling- Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City 317 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ065-012115- Coke- Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte, and Tennyson 317 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ066-012115- Runnels- Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena, Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey 317 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ139-012115- Coleman- Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss, and Trickham 317 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ071-012115- Irion- Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood 317 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ073-012115- Concho- Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake 317 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ155-012115- San Saba- Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville, and San Saba 317 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms through early afternoon, then thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ076-012115- Crockett- Including the city of Ozona 317 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ077-012115- Schleicher- Including the city of Eldorado 317 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ168-012115- Menard- Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard 317 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ170-012115- Mason- Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville, Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter 317 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ078-012115- Sutton- Including the city of Sonora 317 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. 