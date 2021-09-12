TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 11, 2021 _____ 464 FPUS54 KSJT 120830 ZFPSJT Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service San Angelo TX 330 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 TXZ127-122115- Taylor- Including the city of Abilene 330 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ072-122115- Tom Green- Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall 330 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ140-122115- Brown- Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek 330 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ054-122115- Nolan- Including the city of Sweetwater 330 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ169-122115- Kimble- Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt, Segovia, and Telegraph 330 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ154-122115- McCulloch- Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca 330 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ098-122115- Haskell- Including the cities of Irby and Haskell 330 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ099-122115- Throckmorton- Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson 330 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ049-122115- Fisher- Including the city of Gannon 330 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ113-122115- Jones- Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby, Tuxedo, and Hamlin 330 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ114-122115- Shackelford- Including the city of Albany 330 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ128-122115- Callahan- Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird, and Cross Plains 330 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ064-122115- Sterling- Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City 330 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ065-122115- Coke- Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte, and Tennyson 330 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ066-122115- Runnels- Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena, Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey 330 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ139-122115- Coleman- Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss, and Trickham 330 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ071-122115- Irion- Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood 330 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ073-122115- Concho- Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake 330 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ155-122115- San Saba- Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville, and San Saba 330 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ076-122115- Crockett- Including the city of Ozona 330 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ077-122115- Schleicher- Including the city of Eldorado 330 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ168-122115- Menard- Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard 330 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ170-122115- Mason- Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville, Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter 330 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ078-122115- Sutton- Including the city of Sonora 330 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather