TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, September 3, 2021

442 FPUS54 KSJT 040837

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

337 AM CDT Sat Sep 4 2021

TXZ127-042115-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

337 AM CDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ072-042115-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

337 AM CDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ140-042115-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

337 AM CDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ054-042115-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

337 AM CDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ169-042115-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

337 AM CDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ154-042115-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

337 AM CDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ098-042115-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

337 AM CDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ099-042115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

337 AM CDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ049-042115-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

337 AM CDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the north after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ113-042115-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

337 AM CDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ114-042115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

337 AM CDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the north after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ128-042115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

337 AM CDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ064-042115-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

337 AM CDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ065-042115-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

337 AM CDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ066-042115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

337 AM CDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ139-042115-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

337 AM CDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ071-042115-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

337 AM CDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ073-042115-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

337 AM CDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ155-042115-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

337 AM CDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ076-042115-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

337 AM CDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ077-042115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

337 AM CDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ168-042115-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

337 AM CDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ170-042115-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

337 AM CDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ078-042115-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

337 AM CDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

