TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 29, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

345 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

TXZ127-302130-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

345 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ072-302130-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

345 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ140-302130-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

345 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ054-302130-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

345 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ169-302130-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

345 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ154-302130-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

345 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ098-302130-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

345 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ099-302130-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

345 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ049-302130-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

345 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ113-302130-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

345 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ114-302130-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

345 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ128-302130-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

345 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ064-302130-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

345 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ065-302130-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

345 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ066-302130-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

345 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds up to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ139-302130-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

345 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds up to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ071-302130-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

345 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ073-302130-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

345 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ155-302130-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

345 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ076-302130-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

345 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ077-302130-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

345 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms

early in the afternoon, then a slight chance of thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ168-302130-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

345 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a slight chance

of thunderstorms late in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ170-302130-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

345 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a slight chance

of thunderstorms late in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast

winds up to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ078-302130-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

345 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon.

Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

