TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, August 16, 2021

188 FPUS54 KSJT 170834 ZFPSJT Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service San Angelo TX 334 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021

TXZ127-172115- Taylor- Including the city of Abilene 334 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ072-172115- Tom Green- Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall 334 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ140-172115- Brown- Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek 334 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ054-172115- Nolan- Including the city of Sweetwater 334 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ169-172115- Kimble- Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt, Segovia, and Telegraph 334 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the morning. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ154-172115- McCulloch- Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca 334 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ098-172115- Haskell- Including the cities of Irby and Haskell 334 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ099-172115- Throckmorton- Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson 334 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ049-172115- Fisher- Including the city of Gannon 334 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ113-172115- Jones- Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby, Tuxedo, and Hamlin 334 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ114-172115- Shackelford- Including the city of Albany 334 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ128-172115- Callahan- Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird, and Cross Plains 334 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ064-172115- Sterling- Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City 334 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ065-172115- Coke- Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte, and Tennyson 334 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ066-172115- Runnels- Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena, Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey 334 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ139-172115- Coleman- Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss, and Trickham 334 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ071-172115- Irion- Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood 334 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ073-172115- Concho- Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake 334 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ155-172115- San Saba- Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville, and San Saba 334 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the morning. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ076-172115- Crockett- Including the city of Ozona 334 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ077-172115- Schleicher- Including the city of Eldorado 334 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ168-172115- Menard- Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard 334 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ170-172115- Mason- Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville, Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter 334 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the morning. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ078-172115- Sutton- Including the city of Sonora 334 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. 