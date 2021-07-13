TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, July 12, 2021

132 FPUS54 KSJT 130824

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

324 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021

TXZ127-132115-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

324 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ072-132115-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

324 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ140-132115-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

324 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ054-132115-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

324 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ169-132115-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

324 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ154-132115-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

324 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ098-132115-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

324 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ099-132115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

324 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ049-132115-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

324 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ113-132115-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

324 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ114-132115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

324 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ128-132115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

324 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ064-132115-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

324 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ065-132115-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

324 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ066-132115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

324 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ139-132115-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

324 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ071-132115-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

324 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ073-132115-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

324 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ155-132115-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

324 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ076-132115-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

324 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ077-132115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

324 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ168-132115-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

324 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ170-132115-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

324 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ078-132115-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

324 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

