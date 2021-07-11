TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 10, 2021

955 FPUS54 KSJT 110650

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

150 AM CDT Sun Jul 11 2021

TXZ127-112115-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

150 AM CDT Sun Jul 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late

in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast

in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ072-112115-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

150 AM CDT Sun Jul 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ140-112115-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

150 AM CDT Sun Jul 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late

in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ054-112115-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

150 AM CDT Sun Jul 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late

in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ169-112115-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

150 AM CDT Sun Jul 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ154-112115-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

150 AM CDT Sun Jul 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and

early afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ098-112115-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

150 AM CDT Sun Jul 11 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms early

in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ099-112115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

150 AM CDT Sun Jul 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning, then partly cloudy late in the morning.

Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ049-112115-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

150 AM CDT Sun Jul 11 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ113-112115-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

150 AM CDT Sun Jul 11 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in

the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ114-112115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

150 AM CDT Sun Jul 11 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. South winds up to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ128-112115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

150 AM CDT Sun Jul 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late

in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ064-112115-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

150 AM CDT Sun Jul 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ065-112115-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

150 AM CDT Sun Jul 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ066-112115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

150 AM CDT Sun Jul 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late

in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ139-112115-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

150 AM CDT Sun Jul 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late

in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ071-112115-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

150 AM CDT Sun Jul 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

late morning and early afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ073-112115-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

150 AM CDT Sun Jul 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ155-112115-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

150 AM CDT Sun Jul 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and

early afternoon. Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

70. Southwest winds up to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ076-112115-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

150 AM CDT Sun Jul 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and

early afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

early in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ077-112115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

150 AM CDT Sun Jul 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ168-112115-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

150 AM CDT Sun Jul 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then a slight chance

of thunderstorms late in the morning. Partly cloudy early in the

afternoon, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ170-112115-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

150 AM CDT Sun Jul 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ078-112115-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

150 AM CDT Sun Jul 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

