TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, July 5, 2021 _____ 455 FPUS54 KSJT 060854 ZFPSJT Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service San Angelo TX 354 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021 TXZ127-062115- Taylor- Including the city of Abilene 354 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south up to 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ072-062115- Tom Green- Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall 354 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ140-062115- Brown- Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek 354 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ054-062115- Nolan- Including the city of Sweetwater 354 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ169-062115- Kimble- Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt, Segovia, and Telegraph 354 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ154-062115- McCulloch- Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca 354 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely early in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ098-062115- Haskell- Including the cities of Irby and Haskell 354 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ099-062115- Throckmorton- Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson 354 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ049-062115- Fisher- Including the city of Gannon 354 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south up to 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ113-062115- Jones- Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby, Tuxedo, and Hamlin 354 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south up to 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ114-062115- Shackelford- Including the city of Albany 354 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ128-062115- Callahan- Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird, and Cross Plains 354 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ064-062115- Sterling- Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City 354 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ065-062115- Coke- Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte, and Tennyson 354 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ066-062115- Runnels- Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena, Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey 354 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ139-062115- Coleman- Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss, and Trickham 354 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ071-062115- Irion- Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood 354 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ073-062115- Concho- Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake 354 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ155-062115- San Saba- Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville, and San Saba 354 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ076-062115- Crockett- Including the city of Ozona 354 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ077-062115- Schleicher- Including the city of Eldorado 354 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ168-062115- Menard- Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard 354 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the late morning and early afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ170-062115- Mason- Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville, Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter 354 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ078-062115- Sutton- Including the city of Sonora 354 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the late morning and early afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather