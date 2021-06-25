TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 24, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

338 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021

TXZ127-252115-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

338 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs around

80. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

TXZ072-252115-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

338 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

TXZ140-252115-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

338 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

TXZ054-252115-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

338 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

TXZ169-252115-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

338 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

TXZ154-252115-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

338 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

TXZ098-252115-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

338 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north

in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

TXZ099-252115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

338 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows around

70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs around

80. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

TXZ049-252115-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

338 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

TXZ113-252115-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

338 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to

the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs around

80. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

TXZ114-252115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

338 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

TXZ128-252115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

338 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

TXZ064-252115-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

338 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

TXZ065-252115-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

338 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

TXZ066-252115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

338 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

TXZ139-252115-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

338 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

TXZ071-252115-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

338 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

TXZ073-252115-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

338 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

TXZ155-252115-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

338 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

TXZ076-252115-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

338 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

TXZ077-252115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

338 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

TXZ168-252115-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

338 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

TXZ170-252115-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

338 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

TXZ078-252115-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

338 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

