TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 12, 2021

_____

583 FPUS54 KSJT 130853

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

353 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

TXZ127-132115-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

353 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ072-132115-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

353 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to 5 mph

increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ140-132115-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

353 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ054-132115-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

353 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ169-132115-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

353 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ154-132115-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

353 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ098-132115-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

353 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ099-132115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

353 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ049-132115-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

353 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ113-132115-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

353 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ114-132115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

353 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ128-132115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

353 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ064-132115-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

353 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ065-132115-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

353 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ066-132115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

353 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ139-132115-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

353 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ071-132115-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

353 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ073-132115-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

353 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 5 mph

increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ155-132115-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

353 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ076-132115-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

353 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ077-132115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

353 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ168-132115-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

353 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ170-132115-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

353 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ078-132115-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

353 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather