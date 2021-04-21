TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 20, 2021

_____

396 FPUS54 KSJT 210844

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

344 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021

TXZ127-212115-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

344 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Patchy frost early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ072-212115-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

344 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ140-212115-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

344 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Patchy frost early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ054-212115-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

344 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Patchy frost early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ169-212115-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

344 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

$$

TXZ154-212115-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

344 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ098-212115-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

344 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Areas of frost early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ099-212115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

344 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Areas of frost early in the morning.

Highs around 60. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ049-212115-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

344 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Areas of frost early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ113-212115-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

344 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Areas of frost early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ114-212115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

344 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Areas of frost early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ128-212115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

344 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Patchy frost early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ064-212115-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

344 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ065-212115-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

344 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ066-212115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

344 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Patchy frost early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ139-212115-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

344 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Patchy frost early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ071-212115-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

344 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ073-212115-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

344 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ155-212115-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

344 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ076-212115-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

344 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ077-212115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

344 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ168-212115-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

344 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ170-212115-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

344 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

$$

TXZ078-212115-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

344 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

_____

