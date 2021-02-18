TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
358 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021
Taylor-
Including the city of Abilene
358 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Wind chills of 5 below to 4 above zero in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Wind chills of zero
to 12 above zero.
.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 1 below to 22 above
zero in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Tom Green-
Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall
358 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chills of 1
below to 7 above zero in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Brown-
Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek
358 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 9. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 20s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid
30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Nolan-
Including the city of Sweetwater
358 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Wind chills of 5 below to 4 above zero in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 11. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Wind chills of zero
to 12 above zero.
.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 1 below to 23 above
zero in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Kimble-
Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,
Segovia, and Telegraph
358 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely early in the morning, then a chance
of snow in the late morning and afternoon. Snow accumulation of
1 to 2 inches. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid
30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as
cool. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
McCulloch-
Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca
358 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning. Slight
chance of snow late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Haskell-
Including the cities of Irby and Haskell
358 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds
5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 2 below to 9 above zero in the
morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 8. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Wind chills of
2 below to 4 above zero after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 5 below to 20 above
zero in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 20s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson
358 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds
5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 2 below to 9 above zero in the
morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 8. West winds up to 10 mph.
Wind chills of 2 below to 5 above zero after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 5 below to 22 above zero
in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 20s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Fisher-
Including the city of Gannon
358 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to
15 mph. Wind chills of 2 below to 5 above zero in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10. Northwest winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Wind
chills of 2 below to 5 above zero after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 2 below to 21 above
zero in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Jones-
Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,
Tuxedo, and Hamlin
358 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the
afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
North winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 2 below to 6 above zero
in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 8. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Wind chills of
2 below to 6 above zero after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 3 below to 22 above
zero in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Shackelford-
Including the city of Albany
358 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds
5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 2 below to 8 above zero in the
morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 9. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Wind chills of
1 below to 5 above zero after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chills of 3 below to 24 above
zero in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Callahan-
Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,
and Cross Plains
358 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Wind chills of 3 below to 14 above zero.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 9. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 1 below to 23 above
zero in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Sterling-
Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City
358 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow early in the morning.
Chance of snow late in the morning, then a slight chance of snow
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chills of 1 below to
5 above zero in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 1 below to 24 above
zero in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Coke-
Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,
and Tennyson
358 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
20 percent. Wind chills of 2 below to 5 above zero in the
morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 11. West winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Runnels-
Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,
Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey
358 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Wind chills of 1 below to 7 above zero in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 9. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Wind chills of zero to 24 above zero in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 20s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Coleman-
Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,
and Trickham
358 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Wind chills of 1 below to 9 above zero in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 11. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of zero to 24 above zero
in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 20s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid
30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Irion-
Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood
358 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower 20s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chills
of zero to 6 above zero in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chills of 1 below to 26 above
zero in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Concho-
Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake
358 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in the mid
20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind
chills of zero to 9 above zero in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 11. West winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
San Saba-
Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,
and San Saba
358 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Crockett-
Including the city of Ozona
358 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely through early afternoon, then a
chance of snow late in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 11. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
South winds up to 10 mph. Wind chills of 1 below to 23 above zero
in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower
30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Schleicher-
Including the city of Eldorado
358 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow early in the morning, then snow
likely in the late morning and early afternoon. Chance of snow
late in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs
in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent. Wind chills of 1 below to 14 above zero.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 9. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 20s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
Menard-
Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard
358 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chills
of zero to 16 above zero.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 20s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid
30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Mason-
Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,
Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter
358 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow through early afternoon, then a
slight chance of snow late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 14. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Sutton-
Including the city of Sonora
358 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely through early afternoon, then a
chance of snow late in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 20s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the mid
30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as
cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
