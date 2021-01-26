TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, January 25, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

335 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

TXZ127-262215-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

335 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ072-262215-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

335 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ140-262215-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

335 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. East

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ054-262215-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

335 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ169-262215-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

335 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. East

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ154-262215-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

335 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the upper

20s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ098-262215-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

335 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ099-262215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

335 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. East

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ049-262215-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

335 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ113-262215-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

335 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ114-262215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

335 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. West winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ128-262215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

335 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. East

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ064-262215-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

335 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ065-262215-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

335 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ066-262215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

335 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ139-262215-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

335 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. East

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ071-262215-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

335 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ073-262215-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

335 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ155-262215-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

335 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the upper

20s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ076-262215-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

335 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ077-262215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

335 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ168-262215-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

335 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. East

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ170-262215-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

335 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph

increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows around 30.

East winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ078-262215-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

335 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

