TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 7, 2021

089 FPUS54 KSJT 080952

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

352 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

TXZ127-082215-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

352 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Lows around 30. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon.

Colder. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ072-082215-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

352 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then snow likely in the

afternoon. Colder. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ140-082215-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

352 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Colder. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ054-082215-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

352 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon.

Colder. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ169-082215-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

352 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ154-082215-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

352 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Colder. Light snow accumulations. Highs

around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ098-082215-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

352 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow after midnight. Lows

around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon.

Colder. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ099-082215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

352 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon.

Colder. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ049-082215-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

352 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then snow and rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon.

Colder. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ113-082215-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

352 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow and rain after midnight.

Lows around 30. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon.

Colder. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ114-082215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

352 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon.

Colder. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ128-082215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

352 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Lows around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon.

Colder. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ064-082215-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

352 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows around

30. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then a chance of snow in

the afternoon. Colder. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ065-082215-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

352 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon.

Colder. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ066-082215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Drasco, and Pumphrey

352 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southeast winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows around

30. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Colder. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ139-082215-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

352 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Colder. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ071-082215-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

352 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of snow and

rain in the afternoon. Colder. Light snow accumulations. Highs in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ073-082215-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

352 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Colder. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ155-082215-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

352 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then snow and rain in the

afternoon. Colder. Light snow accumulations. Highs around 40.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ076-082215-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

352 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ077-082215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

352 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southeast winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Colder. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ168-082215-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

352 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, colder. Light snow accumulations. Highs around

40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ170-082215-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

352 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, colder. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ078-082215-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

352 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

