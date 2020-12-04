TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 3, 2020
432 FPUS54 KSJT 041000
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
400 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020
TXZ127-042215-
Taylor-
Including the city of Abilene
400 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ072-042215-
Tom Green-
Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall
400 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds up to
5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s. West winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ140-042215-
Brown-
Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek
400 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds up to
5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ054-042215-
Nolan-
Including the city of Sweetwater
400 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ169-042215-
Kimble-
Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,
Segovia, and Telegraph
400 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 50s. North winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ154-042215-
McCulloch-
Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca
400 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ098-042215-
Haskell-
Including the cities of Irby and Haskell
400 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds up to
5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ099-042215-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson
400 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ049-042215-
Fisher-
Including the city of Gannon
400 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ113-042215-
Jones-
Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,
Tuxedo, and Hamlin
400 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ114-042215-
Shackelford-
Including the city of Albany
400 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ128-042215-
Callahan-
Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,
and Cross Plains
400 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Light and variable winds
becoming west up to 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ064-042215-
Sterling-
Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City
400 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds up to
5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around
50. West winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ065-042215-
Coke-
Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,
and Tennyson
400 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s. West winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ066-042215-
Runnels-
Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,
Crews, Drasco, and Pumphrey
400 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ139-042215-
Coleman-
Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,
and Trickham
400 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds up to 10 mph. Chance
of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ071-042215-
Irion-
Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood
400 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds up to
5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 40s. West winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ073-042215-
Concho-
Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake
400 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ155-042215-
San Saba-
Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,
and San Saba
400 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ076-042215-
Crockett-
Including the city of Ozona
400 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy early in the
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ077-042215-
Schleicher-
Including the city of Eldorado
400 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows around 30. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ168-042215-
Menard-
Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard
400 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ170-042215-
Mason-
Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,
Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter
400 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 50s. North winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ078-042215-
Sutton-
Including the city of Sonora
400 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy
late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds up to
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
around 50. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows around 30. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
