TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 19, 2020
_____
553 FPUS54 KSJT 200934
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
334 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
TXZ127-202215-
Taylor-
Including the city of Abilene
334 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ072-202215-
Tom Green-
Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall
334 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ140-202215-
Brown-
Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek
334 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. East
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north around 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ054-202215-
Nolan-
Including the city of Sweetwater
334 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ169-202215-
Kimble-
Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,
Segovia, and Telegraph
334 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers after
midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ154-202215-
McCulloch-
Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca
334 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast
in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ098-202215-
Haskell-
Including the cities of Irby and Haskell
334 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of showers in the evening.
Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ099-202215-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson
334 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance
of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ049-202215-
Fisher-
Including the city of Gannon
334 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning.
Cooler. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
showers 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ113-202215-
Jones-
Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,
Tuxedo, and Hamlin
334 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning.
Cooler. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
showers 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ114-202215-
Shackelford-
Including the city of Albany
334 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up
to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning.
Cooler. Highs around 60. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
showers 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ128-202215-
Callahan-
Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,
and Cross Plains
334 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the
lower 60s. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north around
10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ064-202215-
Sterling-
Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City
334 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in
the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ065-202215-
Coke-
Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,
and Tennyson
334 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ066-202215-
Runnels-
Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,
Crews, Drasco, and Pumphrey
334 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy through early afternoon then clearing.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers after
midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ139-202215-
Coleman-
Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,
and Trickham
334 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast around
10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ071-202215-
Irion-
Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood
334 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ073-202215-
Concho-
Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake
334 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the
afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers after
midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ155-202215-
San Saba-
Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,
and San Saba
334 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast
in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ076-202215-
Crockett-
Including the city of Ozona
334 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ077-202215-
Schleicher-
Including the city of Eldorado
334 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ168-202215-
Menard-
Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard
334 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers after
midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ170-202215-
Mason-
Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,
Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter
334 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ078-202215-
Sutton-
Including the city of Sonora
334 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather