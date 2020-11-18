TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

305 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

TXZ127-182215-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

305 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows around

50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ072-182215-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

305 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ140-182215-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

305 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ054-182215-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

305 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ169-182215-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

305 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.

Lows around 40. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ154-182215-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

305 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows

around 40. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ098-182215-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

305 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ099-182215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

305 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ049-182215-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

305 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ113-182215-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

305 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows around

50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ114-182215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

305 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows around

50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ128-182215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

305 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows around

50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ064-182215-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

305 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ065-182215-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

305 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ066-182215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Drasco, and Pumphrey

305 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ139-182215-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

305 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ071-182215-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

305 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ073-182215-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

305 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ155-182215-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

305 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ076-182215-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

305 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ077-182215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

305 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ168-182215-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

305 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ170-182215-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

305 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ078-182215-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

305 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

