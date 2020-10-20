TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 19, 2020

FPUS54 KSJT

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

356 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020

TXZ127

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

356 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy drizzle

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ072

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

356 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ140

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

356 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ054

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

356 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then clearing.

Patchy drizzle early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ169

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

356 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ154

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

356 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ098

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

356 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle early in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ099

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

356 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle early in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ049

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

356 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then clearing.

Patchy drizzle early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ113

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

356 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then clearing.

Patchy drizzle early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ114

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

356 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then clearing.

Patchy drizzle early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ128

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

356 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy drizzle

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ064

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

356 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

drizzle early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ065

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

356 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming sunny. Patchy drizzle early in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ066

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Drasco, and Pumphrey

356 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming sunny. Patchy drizzle early in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ139

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

356 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ071

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

356 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ073

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

356 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ155

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

356 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ076

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

356 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ077

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

356 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ168

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

356 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ170

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

356 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ078

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

356 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

