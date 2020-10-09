TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 8, 2020

_____

164 FPUS54 KSJT 090832

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

332 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

TXZ127-092115-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

332 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ072-092115-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

332 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ140-092115-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

332 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ054-092115-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

332 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ169-092115-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

332 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ154-092115-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

332 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper

80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ098-092115-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

332 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ099-092115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

332 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ049-092115-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

332 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ113-092115-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

332 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ114-092115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

332 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ128-092115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

332 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ064-092115-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

332 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ065-092115-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

332 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ066-092115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Drasco, and Pumphrey

332 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ139-092115-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

332 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ071-092115-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

332 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ073-092115-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

332 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ155-092115-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

332 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper

80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ076-092115-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

332 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper

80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ077-092115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

332 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ168-092115-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

332 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper

80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ170-092115-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

332 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as hot. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ078-092115-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

332 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

_____

