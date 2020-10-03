TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, October 2, 2020

_____

245 FPUS54 KSJT 030838

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

338 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020

TXZ127-032115-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

338 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ072-032115-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

338 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ140-032115-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

338 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ054-032115-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

338 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20

mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ169-032115-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

338 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ154-032115-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

338 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ098-032115-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

338 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ099-032115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

338 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ049-032115-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

338 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ113-032115-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

338 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ114-032115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

338 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ128-032115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

338 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ064-032115-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

338 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ065-032115-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

338 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ066-032115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Drasco, and Pumphrey

338 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ139-032115-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

338 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ071-032115-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

338 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ073-032115-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

338 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ155-032115-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

338 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ076-032115-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

338 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ077-032115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

338 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ168-032115-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

338 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ170-032115-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

338 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ078-032115-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

338 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up

to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

_____

