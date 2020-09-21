TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 20, 2020
_____
069 FPUS54 KSJT 210730
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
230 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
TXZ127-212200-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
230 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the late
morning and early afternoon. Chance of showers late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ072-212200-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
230 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers through early
afternoon, then a chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows
around 60. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ140-212200-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
230 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers early in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60.
Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ054-212200-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
230 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ169-212200-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
230 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ154-212200-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
230 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ098-212200-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
230 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. East
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ099-212200-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
230 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers early in the
afternoon. Chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ049-212200-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
230 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ113-212200-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
230 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers early in the
afternoon. Chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. East
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ114-212200-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
230 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ128-212200-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
230 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ064-212200-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
230 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers early in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance
of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ065-212200-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
230 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ066-212200-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
230 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ139-212200-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
230 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ071-212200-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
230 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ073-212200-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
230 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ155-212200-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
230 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers through early afternoon, then
showers likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ076-212200-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
230 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ077-212200-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
230 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ168-212200-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
230 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ170-212200-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
230 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers through early afternoon, then
showers likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ078-212200-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
230 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
_____
