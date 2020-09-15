TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, September 14, 2020

_____

182 FPUS54 KSJT 150733

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

233 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020

TXZ127-152115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

233 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ072-152115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

233 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ140-152115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

233 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ054-152115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

233 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ169-152115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

233 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ154-152115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

233 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ098-152115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

233 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ099-152115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

233 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ049-152115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

233 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ113-152115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

233 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ114-152115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

233 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ128-152115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

233 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy

late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ064-152115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

233 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ065-152115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

233 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ066-152115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

233 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ139-152115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

233 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy

late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ071-152115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

233 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ073-152115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

233 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ155-152115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

233 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ076-152115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

233 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ077-152115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

233 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ168-152115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

233 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ170-152115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

233 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ078-152115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

233 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather