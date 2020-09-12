TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, September 11, 2020

_____

484 FPUS54 KSJT 120829

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

329 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020

TXZ127-122115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

329 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ072-122115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

329 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ140-122115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

329 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ054-122115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

329 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ169-122115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

329 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ154-122115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

329 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ098-122115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

329 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ099-122115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

329 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ049-122115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

329 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ113-122115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

329 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ114-122115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

329 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ128-122115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

329 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up

to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ064-122115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

329 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ065-122115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

329 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ066-122115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

329 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ139-122115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

329 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ071-122115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

329 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ073-122115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

329 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ155-122115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

329 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ076-122115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

329 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ077-122115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

329 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ168-122115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

329 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ170-122115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

329 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ078-122115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

329 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather