TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 30, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
350 PM CDT Thu Jul 30 2020
TXZ127-310915-
Taylor-
Including the city of Abilene
350 PM CDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ072-310915-
Tom Green-
Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall
350 PM CDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows around 70. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south up to 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
TXZ140-310915-
Brown-
Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek
350 PM CDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms
before daybreak. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ054-310915-
Nolan-
Including the city of Sweetwater
350 PM CDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ169-310915-
Kimble-
Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,
Segovia, and Telegraph
350 PM CDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the
northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ154-310915-
McCulloch-
Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca
350 PM CDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ098-310915-
Haskell-
Including the cities of Irby and Haskell
350 PM CDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ099-310915-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson
350 PM CDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds up
to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south up to 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ049-310915-
Fisher-
Including the city of Gannon
350 PM CDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
TXZ113-310915-
Jones-
Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,
Tuxedo, and Hamlin
350 PM CDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms
early in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms in the late
evening and after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ114-310915-
Shackelford-
Including the city of Albany
350 PM CDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds up
to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south up to 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ128-310915-
Callahan-
Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,
and Cross Plains
350 PM CDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the late evening and after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ064-310915-
Sterling-
Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City
350 PM CDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
TXZ065-310915-
Coke-
Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,
and Tennyson
350 PM CDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows around 70. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
TXZ066-310915-
Runnels-
Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,
Crews, Drasco, and Pumphrey
350 PM CDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows around 70. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to
5 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ139-310915-
Coleman-
Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,
and Trickham
350 PM CDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms before
daybreak. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ071-310915-
Irion-
Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood
350 PM CDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows around 70. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
TXZ073-310915-
Concho-
Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake
350 PM CDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast up to 5 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ155-310915-
San Saba-
Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,
and San Saba
350 PM CDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in
the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ076-310915-
Crockett-
Including the city of Ozona
350 PM CDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
TXZ077-310915-
Schleicher-
Including the city of Eldorado
350 PM CDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the north in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows around 70. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ168-310915-
Menard-
Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard
350 PM CDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
north in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ170-310915-
Mason-
Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,
Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter
350 PM CDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in
the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the
northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ078-310915-
Sutton-
Including the city of Sonora
350 PM CDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
