TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 11, 2020
_____
307 FPUS54 KSJT 120814
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
314 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020
TXZ127-122200-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
314 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 106. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 108. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ072-122200-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
314 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 110. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ140-122200-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
314 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 107. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 107. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ054-122200-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
314 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 108. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 109. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ169-122200-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
314 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ154-122200-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
314 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 108. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ098-122200-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
314 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 110. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 111. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ099-122200-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
314 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 109. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 110. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ049-122200-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
314 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 111. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 111. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
$$
TXZ113-122200-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
314 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 109. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 111. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ114-122200-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
314 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to
15 mph. Heat indices of around 108 in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 108. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 109. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ128-122200-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
314 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 106. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 108. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ064-122200-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
314 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 110. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
$$
TXZ065-122200-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
314 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 110. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 110. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ066-122200-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
314 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 108. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 110. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ139-122200-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
314 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 108. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 109. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ071-122200-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
314 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ073-122200-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
314 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 109. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ155-122200-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
314 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 107. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ076-122200-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
314 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ077-122200-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
314 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ168-122200-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
314 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 107. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ170-122200-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
314 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ078-122200-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
314 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather