TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 27, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
358 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
358 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
358 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
358 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
358 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
358 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
358 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms through
early afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
358 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
358 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat indices of around
108 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
358 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
358 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
358 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
358 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
358 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the
afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
358 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 104. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
358 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around
101. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
358 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
358 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
358 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
358 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
358 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
358 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
358 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms through
early afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
358 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
358 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
