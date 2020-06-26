TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 25, 2020

_____

037 FPUS54 KSJT 260839

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

339 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

TXZ127-262115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

339 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ072-262115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

339 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ140-262115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

339 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ054-262115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

339 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ169-262115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

339 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ154-262115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

339 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ098-262115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

339 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ099-262115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

339 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ049-262115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

339 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ113-262115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

339 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ114-262115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

339 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ128-262115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

339 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ064-262115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

339 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ065-262115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

339 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ066-262115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

339 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ139-262115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

339 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ071-262115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

339 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ073-262115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

339 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ155-262115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

339 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ076-262115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

339 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ077-262115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

339 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ168-262115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

339 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ170-262115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

339 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ078-262115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

339 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

_____

